Eric Dier: Tottenham midfielder in 'right frame of mind' to play, says Jose Mourinho

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Eric Dier confronts a fan who "insulted him"

Midfielder Eric Dier is in the "right frame of mind" to play for Tottenham in Saturday's fixture against Burnley following his altercation with a fan, according to manager Jose Mourinho.

The 26-year-old climbed over seats in a stand to confront a supporter who "insulted" him after Spurs were knocked out of the FA Cup at home by Norwich.

Mourinho praised Dier for his recent displays, and said: "What happened was clear. What happened... almost nothing.

"So I think he's ready."

He told Sky Sports: "Because he is one of these players that was not playing [much before I arrived] so he has to play tomorrow."

Following Wednesday's incident, the Tottenham boss revealed that the supporter had insulted the player and that his younger brother was not happy with the situation.

The Football Association and Spurs are investigating the incident. The Metropolitan Police said it was aware of what had happened but neither complaints nor allegations had been received.

What happened?

Video on social media shows Dier running and jumping over the pitchside barriers into the stand at the end of the game. He makes a beeline for a fan and clambers over seats until he reaches the top row of seats in front of the hospitality boxes.

Another video shows him being restrained by fans and security, while shouting "he's my brother". He is then led away by security with his arm around a fan.

Dier climbed over seats to get to the fan