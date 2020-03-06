Rangers: Steven Gerrard aims to arrest form slump and quell fans' anger

Home defeat to Hamilton left Rangers 13 points Premiership leaders Celtic

Manager Steven Gerrard says "no one is hurting as much as myself and the players" as he admitted the fans are right to be angry over Rangers' slump.

Two defeats in five days to the club propping up the Scottish Premiership, Hearts and then Hamilton Academical, ended Rangers' Scottish Cup hopes and left them 13 points adrift of Celtic.

Gerrard's side have failed to win half of their 12 domestic games in 2020.

"I totally understand this is a results business," he said.

"With all due respect to Hamilton, that is not an acceptable result at this club. I'm going to take responsibility for that. I hear the fans, I feel them, no one is hurting as much as myself and the players.

"So we certainly respect the reaction and will do everything we can to make them feel better as quick as we can. It's about actions now, rather than words."

Despite steering Rangers into the Europa League last 16, Gerrard says he faces an "uphill battle" to restore confidence among his players, whose title hopes have faded badly since victory at Celtic Park on 29 December put them two points off the top with a game in hand.

He accepts he is facing one of his toughest periods in football, but believes the team can gain strength from their current struggles.

"It's a battle for sure," he said. "We are on the back of some real low performances and results. Where we stand at the moment it is an uphill battle.

"Big picture, when we get through it I think we will look back at this period and use it to our advantage and go 'you know, we have been there, we don't want to go back there'. And we will work even harder to not go back there.

"The whole 20 months has been challenging but, of course, when results are not good enough in a short space of time, there's more heat and more pressure on myself, which I accept.

"This is one of the most challenging jobs out there. I knew that and it hasn't disappointed."