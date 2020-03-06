Transfer rumours: De Bruyne, Sterling, Skriniar, Zidane, Cantwell, Matic

Manchester City are ready to open negotiations over new contracts for Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, 28, and England forward Raheem Sterling, 25. (Mail)

Manchester City will make an improved bid for Inter's Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 25, this summer, having already failed with an offer of 60m euros (£52m). (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Juventus are willing to offer Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane a £7m deal to lure their former player back to take charge at the end of the season. (Mail)

Tottenham will rival Liverpool and Manchester United for Norwich's highly-rated English midfielder Todd Cantwell, 22. (Express)

Manchester United have still not triggered the one-year extension in 31-year-old Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic's contract, which expires this summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea are in talks to sign VfL Bochum's French-born Germany Under-18 central defender Armel Bella-Kotchap, 18. (Sun)

Chelsea's France international striker Olivier Giroud, 32, linked with Inter Milan and other clubs, now wants to stay at Stamford Bridge and has targeted a new contract. (Evening Standard)

Former Manchester United midfielder Nani told Portugal playmaker Bruno Fernandes that he should snub Manchester City in favour of a move to Old Trafford when the 25-year-old was considering leaving Sporting Lisbon. (Star)

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are both interested in signing Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier, 28, when his Paris St-Germain contract expires at the end of the season. (Goal.com)

Brentford's English striker Ollie Watkins, 24, says his "dream" is to play Premier League football with the Bees next season - but left the door open to a move should they fail to get promoted. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is targeting a return to action from ankle trouble this month and is hopeful of being fit for England's friendlies against Italy and Denmark. (Evening Standard)

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray says the club have no intention of losing Republic of Ireland defender Derrick Williams, 27, after interest from Major League Soccer emerged. (Lancashire Telegraph)