Carlo Ancelotti: Everton boss expecting 'emotional' Chelsea return

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says "it will be an an emotional moment for me" when he returns to former club Chelsea on Sunday.

The Italian spent two seasons at Stamford Bridge, winning the Premier League and FA Cup Double in 2009-10.

He was sacked after finishing second in the league in 2010-11.

"I have fantastic memories from the period I was there. I had two unbelievable seasons and I'm really excited to go back," he said.

Everton are 11th in the Premier League, five points behind fifth-placed Manchester United who face Manchester City on Sunday in the later game.

Chelsea are fourth and have been buoyed by an FA Cup fifth-round win over Liverpool on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

Ancelotti is a gentleman - Lampard

Sunday's game (14:00 GMT) will pit Ancelotti against Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who played under the 60-year-old when he was at Stamford Bridge.

Asked what type of reception Ancelotti would receive on Sunday, Lampard said: "A very good one. He's very well respected in-house and by the fans. He is a gentleman, a fantastic manager. It was a good season under him.

"He's a great man-manager. On a personal level, he's great at striking up relationships. He's good tactically and has a great manner. I kept in touch with him now and again."

Ancelotti, who said he would be without captain Seamus Coleman for at least two games because of a muscle injury, also praised Lampard's managerial credentials.

He said: "I thought he could be a manager. He did well last year [at Derby County] and he's doing really well this season, it's not been easy for Chelsea.

"I hope the best for him and I will be really pleased to meet him after a long time. I don't know if I can shake his hand but to meet him will be nice for me."

Ancelotti will take his place in the away dugout having avoided a touchline ban following his red card in the 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

He was dismissed after protesting to referee Chris Kavanagh at the final whistle over Everton's having an injury-time goal disallowed for offside.

"I don't want to look back. I had to pay a fine, it was not cheap. I'm looking forward to Stamford Bridge," Ancelotti said.