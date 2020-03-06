Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Everton striker signs new contract until 2025

Calvert-Lewin has scored 32 goals in 124 games for Everton

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed a new five-year contract, running until June 2025.

The 22-year-old, whose current deal was due to expire in 2022, has scored 15 goals in 31 games this season, eight of which have come since manager Carlo Ancelotti took over in December.

He joined the Toffees from Sheffield United in August 2016 and has played 124 times for the club.

"This is a very proud day," the former England Under-21 international said.

"I like to think I have shown I am ready to live up to the expectations of being Everton's number nine but I am well aware of how much I need to improve and how much better I can do.

"I love where I am and the position I am in and I love playing for Everton Football Club."

Italian Ancelotti said Calvert-Lewin can become one of the best strikers in Europe after scoring twice against Newcastle earlier this season and in January backed the striker to earn his first England call-up for friendlies later this month.

Calvert-Lewin is uncapped at senior level but scored the only goal in the final when England won the Under-20 World Cup in 2017.

His goals have helped Everton climb from 15th when Ancelotti was first appointed to their current position of 11th, five points off fifth.

Calvert-Lewin said the "turnaround" at Everton since December had been "fantastic" and that "with a man like Carlo leading the ship it makes it easier for us to believe in the process".

He added: "We want to be in Europe and competing in the top competitions.

"It would mean that bit more to win trophies here because of the journey I have been on with Everton and Evertonians.

"Personally, I want to get to that next level."

Earlier this week, 23-year-old centre-back Mason Holgate also signed a new five-year contract at Everton.