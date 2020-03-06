Kieran O'Hara: Burton Albion goalkeeper given six-game ban for violent conduct

Kieran O'Hara has made 43 appearances for Burton Albion in all competitions this season

Burton Albion goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara has been banned for six games and fined £2,500 for violent conduct following their draw against Peterborough United.

The 23-year-old, on loan from Premier League side Manchester United, had denied the charge brought by the FA.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in the 44th minute of the 1-1 draw on Saturday, 29 February.

Reports following the match said that O'Hara was believed to have bitten the arm of Posh forward Sammie Szmodics.

Szmodics is understood to have complained to referee Brett Huxtable following the incident. However, no action was taken at the time and O'Hara did not receive a caution or red card.

Huxtable did mention the incident in his post-match report, but Burton boss Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby that Peterborough had not made a complaint.

"The referee said if an allegation had been made, he had to put it in his report, which is understandable, but we are very surprised it got to that stage," Clough said on Wednesday.

"Peterborough haven't chased it. It literally has come from the referee, who has to report it when the allegation is made, and the FA have chosen to charge him."

An FA spokesperson said the breach of FA Rule E3 "amounted to violent and/or improper conduct [and] the charge was subsequently found proven".

O'Hara's ban begins immediately and means he will miss Saturday's League One fixture away at Lincoln City and will be out of action until April.

"The club will be making no further comments at this time," the Brewers said in a statement.