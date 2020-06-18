Norwich City v Southampton

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley needs hamstring surgery and has been ruled out for at least 12 weeks

TEAM NEWS

Norwich defenders Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram will all miss the remainder of the season because of injury.

Midfielder Marco Stiepermann is back in training after some confusion over whether he had coronavirus, but he won't feature on Friday.

Southampton forward Shane Long is likely to miss out with a back problem.

Winger Moussa Djenepo begins a three-match suspension for his red card against Newcastle in March.

He scored 10 times in his previous 11 top-flight appearances

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton could complete a top-flight league double over Norwich for the first time. This is the 22nd season they have met in the top division.

The last five Premier League meetings have been won by the home side.

Saints have won four of the past six meetings in all competitions, drawing one and losing one.

Norwich City

Norwich have earned two victories in their past three home league matches, as many as they recorded in their first 11 top-flight games at Carrow Road this season.

They have only won one of their last six matches in the Premier League, losing four and scoring just twice.

The Canaries are the only top-flight club yet to earn a point from a losing position this season.

Norwich have the lowest shot conversion rate in this season's Premier League, converting 7.5% of their shots.

Emiliano Buendia has provided seven assists in the Premier League this season, the most of any player who is yet to score.

Southampton