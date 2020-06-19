Aston Villa v Chelsea

Dean Smith's Villa have only earned one point from their past five league games

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith remains without injured defenders Bjorn Engels and Frederic Guilbert.

Loanee Danny Drinkwater is ineligible to face his parent club.

Chelsea defender Fiikayo Tomori faces 10 days out because of a muscle injury, while Callum Hudson-Odoi is not fit enough to be involved and Jorginho must complete a two-match ban.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is available for the first time since rupturing his Achilles 13 months ago.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Villa's first game back against Sheffield United would have been a great one for them to win given their situation but they did not really do enough.

Yes, they tried to get in and around the Blades but there was no massive urgency.

Dean Smith's side have an advantage in that they have already played once but I am backing Chelsea here. I don't think the Blues will have any problems creating chances, put it that way.

Prediction: 0-2

Villa have played 15 top-flight home games against the leading sides since that 1-0 win

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa have lost nine of the past 10 league meetings, winning the other at home in March 2014.

Chelsea's current five-match winning league streak against Villa is their best in this fixture.

This is the 50th Premier League fixture between the clubs. Chelsea lead by 25 wins to Villa's 12, with 12 draws.

Aston Villa

Dean Smith's side have taken just two points from their last 21 games against the established top-six Premier League sides since beating Spurs away in April 2015.

Villa's midweek draw against Sheffield United ended a run of four straight league defeats.

They can keep consecutive top-flight clean sheets for the first time since goalless home draws against Sunderland and Crystal Palace in December 2014 and January 2015.

A win on Sunday would ensure Villa become just the second team in top-flight history to win a match on all seven days of the week within a season, emulating Tottenham in 1986-87.

Their only victory in the past eight league fixtures came at home to Watford on 21 January.

