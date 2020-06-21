Manchester City v Burnley

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has conceded just twice in his last six Premier League matches

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia will not be involved after suffering concussion against Arsenal in midweek.

Fellow defender John Stones will be assessed after sustaining an ankle injury during training.

Burnley will be without Ashley Barnes, who is still recovering from hernia surgery, while fellow forward Chris Wood misses out with an Achilles injury.

Winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson is also absent with a calf problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Liverpool will be champions if they beat Everton and City lose this game - but I think they might have to keep the champagne on ice a little bit longer.

This will be Burnley's first game back and Sean Dyche's side are the one team who might buck the trend and be at it straight away - being competitive, and tackling.

But City have the massive advantage of having played once already, on top of the fact they are a much better team of course.

Burnley might still be full of running, harassing and chasing - but only for 70 minutes, not for 90.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley's only win in the past 23 meetings in all competitions was 1-0 at home in the league in March 2015 (D6, L16).

Manchester City have won all five home games against Burnley under Pep Guardiola in league and cup, scoring 19 goals and conceding just two.

The Clarets are winless in 15 away league visits to Manchester City since a 5-2 victory in March 1963.

Manchester City

Manchester City have lost seven league games this season, one more than in their previous two campaigns combined.

City have scored in 33 of their past 34 league matches at the Etihad Stadium.

Sergio Aguero has scored nine goals in nine appearances against Burnley in all competitions - including in all five home games.

Pep Guardiola has won 16 of his 18 Premier League home games against English managers (D1, L1).

With nine goals and 16 assists, Kevin De Bruyne has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other player this season.

Burnley