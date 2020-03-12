Watford v Leicester City

Leicester playmaker James Maddison is out until after the international break because of a calf injury

TEAM NEWS

Watford full-back Daryl Janmaat could be involved for the first time since 8 November after recovering from knee surgery.

Three unnamed Leicester players have self-isolated after showing symptoms associated with coronavirus.

Full-back Ricardo Pereira has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and will be out for up to six months.

James Maddison is out with a calf problem but Ben Chilwell has recovered from a minor hamstring injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: The corresponding fixture last season saw Brendan Rodgers in the spotlight as he took charge of Leicester for the first time against one of his former sides.

The focus will be on Nigel Pearson in this one, as he faces the club he steered to a memorable great escape from relegation five seasons ago.

His hopes of repeating that feat with Watford have been dented of late, with the wonderful win over Liverpool their only victory in two months.

After going through their own sticky patch, Leicester tore relegation-threatened Villa apart on Monday, with Jamie Vardy's double also ending his barren run and leaving him one away from 100 Premier League goals.

However, the news that three Foxes' players could be among those infected with coronavirus puts such personal milestones, and this game, into context.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers on the three players showing symptoms consistent with coronavirus: "We've followed procedure and they have been kept away at this moment from the rest of the squad and then we'll see how that develops.

"This is about health. This is more than football, this is players and their families and children, so any risks that are there for their health and everyone else's, we have to mitigate against that."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester looked like they were back on top form when they took Aston Villa apart on Monday night, and that is a bad sign for Watford.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have won three successive Premier League home games against Leicester, each by a 2-1 scoreline.

Nine of the 11 Premier League meetings have been won by the home side, including each of the past seven.

Leicester can equal the longest top-flight scoring streak against Watford: 20 games, set by Everton from 1983 to 2017.

Watford

Watford's solitary league victory in seven attempts came against Liverpool in their most recent fixture at Vicarage Road (D2, L4).

Their tally of 13 points from six home games under Nigel Pearson is second only to Liverpool over the same period.

The Hornets have kept seven Premier League home clean sheets this season, a joint-high alongside Burnley.

Troy Deeney has been involved in six goals in those six matches, with four goals and two assists - as many as he had in his previous 25 league appearances at Vicarage Road.

Watford have failed to score in a league-high 13 games this season. However, they are yet to go consecutive league games without a goal under Pearson.

Pearson had two spells as Leicester manager, leading them to the League One title in 2009 and the Championship title in 2014.

Leicester City