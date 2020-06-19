Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

Brighton boss Graham Potter has won his last two games against Arsenal, with Ostersunds in the Europa League and Albion earlier this season.

TEAM NEWS

Brighton forward Aaron Connolly has fully recovered from knee and ankle injuries and is pushing for a start against Arsenal.

Long-term absentee Jose Izquierdo is the only player unavailable to head coach Graham Potter.

Granit Xhaka could miss out for Arsenal because of an ankle problem, while Pablo Mari also joined Arsenal's lengthy injury list in midweek at Manchester City.

David Luiz begins a two-game ban.

Mesut Ozil's fitness continues to be assessed ahead of a potential recall.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a quick turnaround for Arsenal after Wednesday's defeat by Manchester City but at least it is only a short flight for them this time.

Being serious, I cannot believe the Gunners only flew up to Manchester a few hours before kick-off. That will not have helped their preparations at all.

But at least Arsenal have played now. I do think the teams with a game under their belt will benefit a lot, fitness-wise. In a strange way, the fact they went down to 10 men and got a bit of a chasing might help in that area too.

Before it all went wrong for them, the Gunners did look quite lively on the counter-attack at Etihad Stadium and the same approach might work for them here.

I worry for Brighton, who are the only top-flight team without a league win this year and have got a tricky run-in too. They draw a lot of games, but can they pick up enough points that way to claw themselves to safety?

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Sports Team drummer Al Greenwood

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton lost the first Premier League meeting between the sides in October 2017 but are unbeaten in the subsequent four games (W2, D2).

The Seagulls are looking to complete their first league double over the Gunners.

Arsenal are winless in four away league games against Brighton (D1, L3), last winning in April 1981.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are the only side in the top four English divisions yet to win a league game in 2020; they have drawn six matches and lost three.

The Seagulls could equal their top-flight club record of 10 matches without a win on Saturday.

Albion have won just one of their past eight home league fixtures (D4, L3).

Brighton have accrued 29 points after 29 games. That is four points down on this stage of last year, and five adrift of their tally in 2017-18.

Arsenal