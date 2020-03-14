National League
Fylde15:00Aldershot
Venue: Mill Farm, England

AFC Fylde v Aldershot Town

Line-ups

Fylde

  • 25Lillis
  • 6Whitmore
  • 12Burke
  • 8Croasdale
  • 15Bradley
  • 26French
  • 4Byrne
  • 10Philliskirk
  • 11Williams
  • 17Yeates
  • 9Proctor

Substitutes

  • 14Miller
  • 18Willoughby
  • 20Walker
  • 24Thompson
  • 31Hornby

Aldershot

  • 1Walker
  • 15Finney
  • 23Koue Niate
  • 20Chislett
  • 6Lyons-Foster
  • 16Fowler
  • 14Drais
  • 21Berkeley-Agyepong
  • 25Grant
  • 26Tanner
  • 11Panayiotou

Substitutes

  • 12Whittingham
  • 13Hall
  • 17van Velzen
  • 24Walker
  • 27Wylie
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Match report to follow.

Saturday 14th March 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow37217968392970
2Harrogate37199961441766
3Notts County371612957381960
4Yeovil371791161441760
5Boreham Wood371612955401560
6Halifax36177125048258
7Solihull Moors3815101348371155
8Stockport381510134953-455
9Woking381510135055-555
10Barnet351412952421054
11Hartlepool381412125549654
12Dover37158144848053
13Bromley381410145752552
14Sutton United371213124641549
15Torquay36146165661-548
16Eastleigh361113124351-846
17Aldershot381210164354-1146
18Dag & Red371111154044-444
19Wrexham371110164649-343
20Chesterfield371110165464-1043
21Maidenhead United37125204356-1341
22Ebbsfleet38912174668-2239
23Fylde36812164360-1736
24Chorley38414203165-3426
