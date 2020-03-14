National League
Dover15:00Chesterfield
Venue: Crabble Athletic Ground, England

Dover Athletic v Chesterfield

Line-ups

Dover

  • 13Worgan
  • 2Passley
  • 6De Havilland
  • 11Munns
  • 23Ogie
  • 5Lokko
  • 15Cumberbatch
  • 18Gobern
  • 12Modeste
  • 19Rigg
  • 25Poleon

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 7Reason
  • 10L'Ghoul
  • 14Yusuff
  • 16Rooney

Chesterfield

  • 1Jalal
  • 32Cropper
  • 4Yarney
  • 23Smith
  • 27Sharman
  • 5Evans
  • 3Buchanan
  • 8Weston
  • 10Mandeville
  • 18Tyson
  • 24Denton

Substitutes

  • 15Weir
  • 19Boden
  • 30Hutchinson
  • 34Fitzsimons
  • 36Fondop-Talom
Referee:
Gary Parsons

Saturday 14th March 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow37217968392970
2Harrogate37199961441766
3Notts County371612957381960
4Yeovil371791161441760
5Boreham Wood371612955401560
6Halifax36177125048258
7Solihull Moors3815101348371155
8Stockport381510134953-455
9Woking381510135055-555
10Barnet351412952421054
11Hartlepool381412125549654
12Dover37158144848053
13Bromley381410145752552
14Sutton United371213124641549
15Torquay36146165661-548
16Eastleigh361113124351-846
17Aldershot381210164354-1146
18Dag & Red371111154044-444
19Wrexham371110164649-343
20Chesterfield371110165464-1043
21Maidenhead United37125204356-1341
22Ebbsfleet38912174668-2239
23Fylde36812164360-1736
24Chorley38414203165-3426
