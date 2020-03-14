National League
Notts County15:00Eastleigh
Venue: Meadow Lane, England

Notts County v Eastleigh

Line-ups

Notts County

  • 40McDonnell
  • 4Rose
  • 8Doyle
  • 14Wootton
  • 11Boldewijn
  • 9Dennis
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 20Brindley
  • 31Lacey
  • 33Bagan
  • 37Roberts

Substitutes

  • 6O'Brien
  • 7Thomas
  • 22Crawford
  • 34Long
  • 35Wilson

Eastleigh

  • 1Stryjek
  • 2Partington
  • 5Baldwin
  • 19Hollands
  • 3Green
  • 6Boyce
  • 8Payne
  • 17Miley
  • 11Smart
  • 10Barnett
  • 23Grubb

Substitutes

  • 9Rendell
  • 13Flitney
  • 14Bearwish
  • 18Alabi
  • 22Scrimshaw
Referee:
Peter Gibbons

Match report to follow.

Saturday 14th March 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow37217968392970
2Harrogate37199961441766
3Notts County371612957381960
4Yeovil371791161441760
5Boreham Wood371612955401560
6Halifax36177125048258
7Solihull Moors3815101348371155
8Stockport381510134953-455
9Woking381510135055-555
10Barnet351412952421054
11Hartlepool381412125549654
12Dover37158144848053
13Bromley381410145752552
14Sutton United371213124641549
15Torquay36146165661-548
16Eastleigh361113124351-846
17Aldershot381210164354-1146
18Dag & Red371111154044-444
19Wrexham371110164649-343
20Chesterfield371110165464-1043
21Maidenhead United37125204356-1341
22Ebbsfleet38912174668-2239
23Fylde36812164360-1736
24Chorley38414203165-3426
