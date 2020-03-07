Joe McCready: Ballymena United striker wins February goal of the month
- From the section Irish
Joe McCready's strike for Ballymena United in their defeat by Linfield has earned him the February goal of the month award.
McCready hit a superb strike with the outside of his right boot to open the scoring for David Jeffrey's Ballymena side at the Showgrounds on 14 February.
Linfield fought back to win 4-1 but McCready's goal had caught the attention of the watching scribes.
The Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association choose the monthly winners.
McCready joined Ballymena from Institute in January.