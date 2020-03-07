Lorne Bickley: Hartlepool sign Jersey Bulls striker

Bickley joins a Hartlepool side eighth in the National League table, one point off the play-off places

National League side Hartlepool United have signed 22-year-old striker Lorne Bickley from Jersey Bulls.

Bickley leaves a Bulls side who are 21 points clear at the top of the Combined Counties Division One, having won all 26 of their games so far this season.

"We're really pleased to have Lorne here," said Pools boss Dave Challinor.

"The good thing is that we can get him registered straight away because Jersey Bulls have been superb in the way they've worked with us."

Details of Bickley's contract have not been disclosed.

