What happened in the Premier League on Saturday?

Liverpool moved to within three wins of their first Premier League title by coming from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 at Anfield.

The hosts fell behind in controversial circumstances, as Callum Wilson slotted home Jefferson Lerma's low cross after appearing to shove Joe Gomez in the build-up to the goal.

But Mohamed Salah restored parity with a low finish and Sadio Mane latched on to Virgil van Dijk's perfectly weighted through-ball to complete the turnaround.

The win means Liverpool could be champions by the time they play Everton in the league on 16 March - if Manchester City lose their next three games against Manchester United, Arsenal and Burnley.

There were very few goals in the 15:00 GMT kick-offs - four 1-0s and a goalless draw - yet there were some very significant results.

Sheffield United continued their remarkable season by beating bottom-of-the-table Norwich 1-0 to move up to sixth in the table, courtesy of club legend Billy Sharp's winning goal.

The Blades have played the same number of games as fourth-placed Chelsea - who travel to Everton on Sunday (kick-off 14:00 GMT), and are just two points adrift of a Champions League spot.

Time is running out for Daniel Farke's side, six points from a position of safety with just nine games remaining.

Wolves missed the chance to jump into fourth place with a goalless draw a home to out-of-form Brighton.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side extend their unbeaten run to five games, but Graham Potter's men remain winless in 2020 and are just two points above the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace recorded a third successive league victory as they beat relegation-threatened Watford 1-0 to climb into the top half of the table.

Jordan Ayew proved the difference once more for Roy Hodgson's side as he scored his eighth league goal of the campaign with a smart finish from the edge of the area in the first half.

Allan Saint-Maximin's second-half winner gave Newcastle a priceless 1-0 victory at Southampton as Steve Bruce's side moved up to 13th place, leapfrogging their opponents.

Saint-Maximin punished Saints defender Yan Valery's mistake, before keeping his cool by cutting inside and tucking the ball inside the far post.

Alexandre Lacazette scored the only goal as Arsenal edged a 1-0 victory over West Ham, who remain just one point outside the drop zone.