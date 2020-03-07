Transfer rumours: Henderson, Ter Stegen, Skriniar, Abraham, Matic, Stones, Zidane

Chelsea are targeting Sheffield United's English goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 22, on loan from Manchester United, as a solution to their goalkeeping problems. (Star on Sunday)

Chelsea could also move for Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, 27, if he decides to leave Barcelona this summer. (Sunday Express)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is prepared to splash out £80m on Inter Milan's Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 25, in a bid to solve his defensive problems. (Sunday Express)

England forward Tammy Abraham, 22, has turned down Chelsea's latest contract offer and is looking for parity with the club's biggest names players before committing his future to the Blues. (Sunday Mirror)

Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic, 31, is set to sign a new contract to extend his stay at Manchester United beyond the end of this season. (Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will step up his efforts to bring Manchester City's England defender John Stones, 25, to the Gunners this summer. (Team Talk)

Former Juventus playmaker Zinedine Zidane claims to have received no approach from the Turin club over a return as manager but offered no guarantees over his future as coach of Real Madrid. (Goal.com)

Inter are interested in signing Tottenham's Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen, 32, on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer. (SempreInter)

Everton are one of a host of clubs interested in Manchester City's English defender Tosin Adarabioyo, 22, who is on loan this season at Blackburn. (90 Min)

Liverpool's Wales winger Harry Wilson, 22, currently on loan at Bournemouth, is set to be in demand this summer - but the Reds remain his preferred option in terms of where he spends next season. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has hinted Armenia midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 31, on loan at Roma this season, could still have a future at the club.(Evening Standard)

Arsenal have been monitoring Aston Villa's English winger Jaden Philogene-Bidace, 17. (Birmingham Mail)

Rangers could slash the asking price for English defender James Tavernier, 28, to around £4m to free up some cash for a summer overhaul. (Football Insider)