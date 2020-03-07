Jersey Bulls set new Combined Counties League record after British Airways win

Jersey Bulls were formed in the summer of 2019 and have yet to lose a competitive game

Jersey Bulls broke the Combined Counties League record for consecutive wins they beat British Airways 2-0 for their 27th successive victory.

Fraser Barlow headed the Bulls ahead midway through the first half.

Winger Zeljko Martinovic secured the record with a late strike that sees the Bulls 21 points clear at the top of Combined Counties Division One.

The Bulls have won every competitive game they have played since being formed last summer.

The islanders beat Withdean's 26-game winning run that was set as they went on to win the Premier Division of the Combined Counties league in the 2002-03 season.

Jersey could secure promotion with a victory at home to Westside next Saturday.