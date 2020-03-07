Pinatar Cup: Northern Ireland women beaten by Ukraine in Spain

Daryna Apanaschenko bagged a quickfire double for Ukraine against Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland women sit bottom of the Pinatar Cup standings after a 4-0 defeat by Ukraine in Spain on Saturday.

All the goals came in the first half with Nicole Kozlova netting the opener on 18 minutes before Ukraine hit three goals in six minutes to take control.

Daryna Apanaschenko made it 2-0 after 33 minutes and completed her double before Olha Ovdiychuk added the fourth.

Northern Ireland were beaten 1-0 by Iceland on Wednesday and will finish against leaders Scotland on Tuesday.

The Scots started with victory over Ukraine before edging Iceland 1-0 on Saturday.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir's goal saw Iceland overcome Northern Ireland in a close opener but Kenny Shiels' side were easily beaten by Ukraine.

The defeat leaves Northern Ireland manager Shiels without a win after six games in charge.

The tournament is a warm-up for Northern Ireland's Euro 2021 qualifier against Belarus on 14 April.