Match ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Sevilla 2.
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Sevilla: Diego Simeone's side let slip lead
Atletico Madrid warmed up for Wednesday's crunch Champions League tie at Liverpool by throwing away a 2-1 lead to draw against Sevilla.
Diego Simeone's side fell behind to Luuk de Jong's opener, but responded through Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix.
But Lucas Ocampos' penalty in the first half for the visitors clinched a point, as fifth-placed Atletico missed out on moving into the top four.
They go to Anfield for the last-16 second leg holding a 1-0 lead.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 23TrippierBooked at 77mins
- 15Savic
- 18Felipe
- 22HermosoSubstituted forCarrascoat 54'minutes
- 10Correa
- 8Saúl
- 14Llorente
- 6Koke
- 9MorataSubstituted forDiego Costaat 68'minutes
- 7SequeiraBooked at 73minsSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 2Giménez
- 16Herrera
- 19Diego Costa
- 20Machín Pérez
- 21Carrasco
- 24Vrsaljko
Sevilla
- 1Vaclik
- 16NavasBooked at 43mins
- 12Koundé
- 20Santos SilvaBooked at 31mins
- 23Reguilón
- 17GudeljBooked at 56mins
- 14Fernández SaezSubstituted forEn-Nesyriat 63'minutes
- 24JordánSubstituted forGómezat 74'minutes
- 10BanegaBooked at 45mins
- 5OcamposSubstituted forVázquezat 81'minutes
- 19de Jong
Substitutes
- 3Gómez
- 8Nolito
- 11El Haddadi
- 13Bono
- 15En-Nesyri
- 18Escudero
- 22Vázquez
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 60,422
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atlético de Madrid 2, Sevilla 2.
Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Koke.
Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid).
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Jan Oblak tries a through ball, but Vitolo is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Diego Carlos.
Foul by Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla).
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jesús Navas (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Reguilón.
Dangerous play by Jules Koundé (Sevilla).
Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Éver Banega (Sevilla).
Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Franco Vázquez replaces Lucas Ocampos.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo replaces João Félix.
Foul by Sergi Gómez (Sevilla).
Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Felipe.
Attempt blocked. Jules Koundé (Sevilla) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Éver Banega with a cross.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Felipe.
Booking
Kieran Trippier (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kieran Trippier (Atlético de Madrid).
Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Felipe (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Sergi Gómez replaces Joan Jordán.
Booking
João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergio Reguilón (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by João Félix (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt missed. Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Diego Costa replaces Álvaro Morata.
Joan Jordán (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Attempt missed. Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Yannick Carrasco (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Koke.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Koke.