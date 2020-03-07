Barnsley investigate abuse claim in Cardiff game

Barnsley say they will "work openly with Cardiff City" in response to anti-discrimination announcements made during the Bluebirds' win at Oakwell.

Barnsley confirmed they will investigate two separate incidents including "a discriminatory chant sung by Cardiff City supporters."

Similar announcements were also made at Cardiff's FA Cup match at Reading with the Bluebirds subsequently demanding an apology from the Royals.

Cardiff have been asked for comment.

In a statement on their website, Barnsley said: "Following two anti-discrimination announcements responding to two separate incidents at Saturday's Sky Bet Championship fixture against Cardiff City, Barnsley FC has issued the following statement.

"The first announcement related to an isolated incident in the South Stand, reported by Barnsley FC supporters towards the end of the first half. Stewards were deployed to the specific area.

"No further reports were made however a comprehensive investigation is now underway.

"Any form of discrimination is wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated at Oakwell. We will take the strongest possible action against any individual found to be behaving in such a manner.

"The second announcement relates to a discriminatory chant sung by Cardiff City supporters, reported in the second half. Barnsley FC will work openly with Cardiff City on this matter."

After the alleged incident at Reading in the FA Cup the Royals said they would review their match-day protocol but stood behind a decision to report Cardiff City fans for 'discriminatory chanting.'

Cardiff, who disputed the allegations, subsequently demanded an apology.

Thames Valley police arrested four Cardiff fans for "alleged racially aggravated abuse", all later released under investigation.