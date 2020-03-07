DC United 2-1 Inter Miami: David Beckham's new MLS side scores first goal

Pizarro scored with Inter Miami's first attack

David Beckham's Inter Miami scored their first-ever goal in Major League Soccer but were denied a maiden victory as DC United fought back to win 2-1.

Rodolfo Pizarro got Inter Miami off to a dream start in what was just their second league game with the landmark goal after two minutes.

They then had a goal ruled out by VAR and Roman Torres sent off for handball.

Yamil Asad and Frederic Brillant then scored twice in two minutes as DC United turned the game around to win.

Inter Miami have now lost both their MLS games, having been beaten in their inaugural fixture by Los Angeles FC last Sunday.

Former England captain Beckham had a big role in setting up the new MLS team and is one of the owners, as well as president of soccer operations.

Why does Beckham own an MLS team?

Media playback is not supported on this device Beckham speaks of his 'stubbornness' as Inter Miami make MLS debut

When Beckham joined LA Galaxy from Real Madrid in 2007, part of his contract gave him the option to buy an MLS franchise at a reduced rate in the future.

Beckham exercised that option six years ago but it took several years to get the team up and running because of arguments over a stadium site. The club will have to play 30 miles from Miami until they relocate in 2022.

"There was never a moment when I said I would walk away but there were moments when I thought this might not happen," Beckham said in a news conference in New York recently.

"I have always loved a challenge. I didn't realise how big a challenge this was going to be, even down to putting tiles in the showers."

Who are Inter Miami?

Inter Miami - whose full name is Club Internacional de Futbol Miami - will hope to succeed where more than 30 Florida teams have failed, including Miami Fusion, who only lasted in MLS from 1998 to 2001.

And they have already built a big fanbase before even playing a game. Fans eager for a Miami team to support turned up in numbers - with banners, flags and drums - to Inter's under-13 and under-14 games last season.

The club are not expected to challenge for the title this year after failing to sign any big-name European players in time for the start of the season.

They have, however, signed two of their three permitted 'designated players' - Argentine teenager Matias Pellegrini and Mexico international midfielder Pizarro. Scotland winger Morgan joined from Celtic in January.

Head coach Diego Alonso has won two Concacaf Champions Leagues with Mexican sides.