England v Japan: Bethany England to start against Japan

Media playback is not supported on this device SheBelieves Cup highlights: USA 2-0 England

England manager Phil Neville says striker Bethany England will start against Japan in Sunday's SheBelieves Cup match.

The Chelsea forward - current joint-top scorer in the Women's Super League - came on as a substitute in the 2-0 defeat by the USA on Thursday.

"The plan was always for Bethany to start against Japan," said Neville.

Neville also confirmed there will be "four of five youngsters starting" against the 2011 world champions.

The game will be shown live on BBC Four, iPlayer and online from 19:00 GMT.

"It would have been an unbelievable ask for her to start against the USA and to come off the back of a Continental Cup final," added Neville.

"She is still in that period of getting used to the surroundings. We have got to think about the long-term for Beth. We know her qualities and the improvements in her.

"I just want her to do what she does for Chelsea [on Sunday]. I don't want anything else, other than that."

England have suffered six defeats in their last nine games and Neville says "wins would be nice" to give the players belief.

The Lionesses are ranked four places higher than Japan and have beaten them twice in the past 12 months, including at the World Cup in the summer.

"When you are building something, wins give the players belief in what you are doing and this set of players sometimes lack belief and confidence," said Neville.

"We have to go with this, we can't just go half measures and [Sunday's] team will reflect that."

In their opening match of the round-robin event, Japan lost 3-1 to Spain, who England will face in their final match in Frisco on Wednesday, 11 March.