West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
TEAM NEWS
West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna could feature, having returned to training after an unspecified injury caused him to miss the club's recent friendlies.
The Hammers have not reported any other fresh injury problems.
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo also has no new fitness concerns ahead of the trip to London.
He must decide whether to give a start to Adama Traore, who came off the bench in Wolves' most recent Premier League match.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
There is often a negative vibe at London Stadium so it is possible that an absence of fans will not hurt West Ham's chances as much as it might do to other sides.
Clearly, Wolves have had a much better season but the Hammers are not a bad team on their day, and are better than their position in the table suggests, so I am backing them to spring a bit of a surprise.
Prediction: 1-0
Lawro's full predictions against Sports Team drummer Al Greenwood
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Wolves have won the past three meetings, with West Ham failing to score in any of those games.
- Wolves have also won on two of their last three league visits to West Ham.
West Ham United
- West Ham have lost five of their past seven Premier League games, and won just one of nine.
- Their tally of 16 league defeats in 2019-20 is already as many as they lost in the whole of both the previous two seasons.
- The Hammers have dropped 22 points from winning positions this season, more than any other Premier League side.
- They haven't won back-to-back league games at the London Stadium since September.
- West Ham have lost seven of their 14 Premier League home fixtures this season (D3, L7), the most since suffering eight defeats during their inaugural campaign at London Stadium in 2016-17.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wolves are unbeaten in five league matches (W2, D3).
- They have kept four clean sheets in those five games, as many as they had managed in their previous 25 league fixtures.
- Wolves are aiming to win successive top-flight away matches within a single season for the first time since 1981.
- They are unbeaten in their past nine Premier League matches in London since losing 0-5 at Fulham in March 2012 (W4, D5).
- Wolves have lost 99 Premier League matches.
- Nuno Espirito Santo's Valencia beat David Moyes' Real Sociedad in a La Liga match in March 2015.
- Diogo Jota has been involved in four goals in his last three Premier League appearances (three goals, one assist), more than he had in his first 22 games this season.