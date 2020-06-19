West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolves have kept clean sheets in four of their last five league games

TEAM NEWS

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna could feature, having returned to training after an unspecified injury caused him to miss the club's recent friendlies.

The Hammers have not reported any other fresh injury problems.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo also has no new fitness concerns ahead of the trip to London.

He must decide whether to give a start to Adama Traore, who came off the bench in Wolves' most recent Premier League match.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There is often a negative vibe at London Stadium so it is possible that an absence of fans will not hurt West Ham's chances as much as it might do to other sides.

Clearly, Wolves have had a much better season but the Hammers are not a bad team on their day, and are better than their position in the table suggests, so I am backing them to spring a bit of a surprise.

Prediction: 1-0

Lawro's full predictions against Sports Team drummer Al Greenwood

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have won the past three meetings, with West Ham failing to score in any of those games.

Wolves have also won on two of their last three league visits to West Ham.

West Ham United

West Ham have lost five of their past seven Premier League games, and won just one of nine.

Their tally of 16 league defeats in 2019-20 is already as many as they lost in the whole of both the previous two seasons.

The Hammers have dropped 22 points from winning positions this season, more than any other Premier League side.

They haven't won back-to-back league games at the London Stadium since September.

West Ham have lost seven of their 14 Premier League home fixtures this season (D3, L7), the most since suffering eight defeats during their inaugural campaign at London Stadium in 2016-17.

Wolverhampton Wanderers