Premier League
Tottenham20:15Man Utd
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

Tottenham's Harry Kane
Tottenham forward Harry Kane has recovered from a hamstring problem during lockdown

TEAM NEWS

Fit again forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will both start against Manchester United, according to Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho.

Giovani Lo Celso will have an injury assessed and Dele Alli is banned for a social media post mocking coronavirus.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has recovered from a stress fracture in his back.

Paul Pogba is also available after an ankle problem but defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones are injured.

Marcus Rashford

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United have won three of the last four meetings in all competitions, losing one.
  • United could win consecutive Premier League away matches against Spurs for the first time since a run of six between September 2001 and February 2007.

Tottenham Hotspur

  • Tottenham are winless in their last six games in all competitions.
  • They have kept four league clean sheets this season, the joint fewest in the division.
  • Spurs have never won a competitive match in June. most recently losing last season's Champions League final against Liverpool.
  • Jose Mourinho has lost all three of his league games as Spurs head coach against sides he has formerly managed.
  • Harry Kane has scored just twice in 11 Premier League appearances against United. Kane's ratio of a goal every 457 minutes is his worst against any Premier League opponent.
  • Son Heung-min has scored in five successive Spurs appearances in all competitions.

Manchester United

  • United are unbeaten in 11 matches in all competitions, winning eight, scoring 29 times and keeping nine clean sheets.
  • They have kept four clean sheets in their last five top-flight matches, as many as in their previous 35 Premier League games combined.
  • However, United have only won four of their past 18 Premier League away matches.
  • Nemanja Matic could make his 200th Premier League appearance.
  • Since his Premier League debut, Bruno Fernandes leads United's charts for goal involvement (two goals, three assists), chances created (11) and most shots (19).

