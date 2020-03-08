Oran Kearney: Coleraine boss named February's Manager of the Month

Kearney led Coleraine to their first League Cup since 1987 with victory over Crusaders

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney has won the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association Manager of the Month award for February.

Kearney led the Bannsiders to League Cup success, the last four of the Irish Cup and kept them in the hunt for the Irish Premiership title.

Coleraine are in second place, four points behind leaders Linfield.

"This is hugely a reflection of what the team have been doing," said Kearney.

"Last Tuesday was our first home game in about five weeks, which makes the run all the more impressive to me.

The former St Mirren boss added: "We lost at home to Crusaders and since then we have put together a run but it is important not to get ahead of ourselves.

"We've been able to bring in Curtis Allen and Stewart Nixon and their introduction has given the entire place another lift, too."

It is the 11th time Kearney has won the award. Coleraine will continue their title chase at home to Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.