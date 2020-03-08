Joe Allen: Loss of midfielder is devastating for Wales, says Joe Rodon

Joe Allen (C) and Joe Rodon (R) both impressed for Wales as they qualified for Euro 2020

Wales defender Joe Rodon says the loss of Joe Allen is "absolutely devastating" for Ryan Giggs' squad ahead of Euro 2020.

Stoke City midfielder Allen, 29, has been ruled out until next season after suffering a ruptured Achilles.

The 56-cap former Liverpool player is one of Wales' key men alongside the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.

"He will be a massive miss," said Swansea City centre-back Rodon.

"I feel Joe through this qualifying campaign - and all the ones he has been involved in - has been absolutely unbelievable.

"Joe has been a consistent performer throughout his career. He is a brilliant player and person as well.

"This news is absolutely devastating to Wales. I just wish him all the best for his recovery and hopefully we can make him proud."

Allen was stretchered off during Stoke's 5-1 Championship victory over Hull City on Saturday and is set to have surgery this week.

Joe Allen has made 35 appearances for Stoke City this season but was stretchered off at half-time in their win over Hull City

He was a central figure in Wales' memorable run to the semi-finals at Euro 2016 and was a cornerstone of the successful Euro 2020 qualification campaign.

With the influential Allen missing, Wales manager Giggs' central midfield options look a little thin.

He must hope the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Joe Morrell, Will Vaulks and Matt Smith - as well as Juventus' Ramsey - are fit and firing come the European Championship.

Wales have been drawn in Group A alongside Switzerland, Turkey and Italy.

Rodon needed stitches after suffering a cut on his head during Swansea's goalless draw with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, but expects to be available for next weekend's Championship trip to Middlesbrough.

"I am feeling good," he told BBC Sport Wales. "You don't want it to happen but you just have to get on with it and play on.

"I think it was about five stitches. They are only in for five to seven days and they can come out ready for the next game."