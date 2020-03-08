Ballymena cancel supporter buses for Warrenpoint game after 'unproven sectarian chanting allegations'

Ballymena United are due to face Warrenpoint Town in the Irish Premiership next Saturday

Ballymena United have cancelled their supporter bus services for next Saturday's league match away to Warrenpoint Town.

The club said they "needed to protect the integrity" of their supporters after "unproven allegations of sectarian chanting" by Warrenpoint chairman Connaire McGreevy.

McGreevy claimed Point goalkeeper Mark Byrne was the subject of "sectarian verbal abuse" during the Irish Cup match with Ballymena in February.

Byrne was suspended for three months by the Irish FA after being charged with "spectator misconduct".

"For Warrenpoint away this Saturday - following a recent meeting, the Supporter Liaison Committee advised the club that in the light of the unproven allegations of sectarian chanting by Warrenpoint Town FC and their Chairman, they needed to protect the integrity of their members from being falsely tarnished again," read Ballymena's statement.

Six supporters' club buses will not offer a service to Warrenpoint's Milltown ground on Saturday.