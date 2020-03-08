Transfer rumours: Kepa, De Bruyne, Henderson, Malen, Chong, Barisic

Real Madrid are considering a move for Chelsea's Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 25, this summer, with the Blues thought to be interested in both Barcelona's German shot-stopper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Manchester United's on-loan English keeper Dean Henderson, 22. (Star)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is planning to hand Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, 28, a new contract worth £350,000 a week. (Express)

English goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 22, has told his Sheffield United team-mates he will be back on loan at the club next season if he is not guaranteed a starting role at parent club Manchester United. (Mail)

Arsenal could move for their former youth team player Donyell Malen, the 21-year-old Netherlands forward who left the Gunners to join PSV in 2017. (Le10Sport)

Chelsea's English midfielder Conor Gallagher, 20, on loan at Swansea, is wanted by Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem on loan. (Sun)

Manchester United are confident they can convince Dutch winger Tahith Chong, 20, to stay at the club, despite interest from Barcelona, Inter and Juventus. (Sun)

Tottenham are keen to recruit a left-back this summer and have targeted £22m-rated Borna Barisic, the 27-year-old Croatian currently with Rangers. (90 Min)

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United still need "two or three" new signings to be considered title contenders despite doing the league double over Manchester City for the first time in 10 years. (ESPN)

Chelsea's France international striker Olivier Giroud, 33, has revealed that he was "blocked" from joining rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window. (90 Min)

Giroud admits he was interested in a move to Inter during the January transfer window. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal's Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, continually linked with a move, has stressed he is "happy" at the Emirates. (Mirror)

Chelsea are leading the chase to sign non-league Aldershot's 17-year-old English midfielder Reece Wylie. (Team Talk)

Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 26, told his agent to cancel his move to Manchester United - when the player's representative was sat in Ed Woodward's office. (Calciomercato, via Mirror)

Bournemouth's Wales winger Harry Wilson, 22, on loan from Liverpool, was pictured wearing a Reds overcoat at the meeting of the two clubs on Saturday but insisted he was given it by an Anfield member staff because he was cold. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool could be set for a cash injection this summer thanks a 30% sell-on clause included in the deal to sell Spain midfielder Luis Alberto, 27, to Lazio by sporting director Michael Edwards. (Star)