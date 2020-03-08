Bayern Munich 2-0 Augsburg: Champions restore four-point lead

Bayern Munich are top of the Bundesliga and remain in both the Champions League and German Cup

Champions Bayern Munich restored their four-point advantage at the top of the Bundesliga with victory over Augsburg.

Thomas Muller put the hosts ahead in the second half courtesy of a superbly controlled volley.

They sealed victory through Leon Goretzka in injury time after the Germany midfielder exchanged passes with Serge Gnabry before converting.

Bayern host Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on 18 March, holding a 3-0 advantage.