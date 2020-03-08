Match ends, FC Bayern München 2, FC Augsburg 0.
Bayern Munich 2-0 Augsburg: Champions restore four-point lead
Champions Bayern Munich restored their four-point advantage at the top of the Bundesliga with victory over Augsburg.
Thomas Muller put the hosts ahead in the second half courtesy of a superbly controlled volley.
They sealed victory through Leon Goretzka in injury time after the Germany midfielder exchanged passes with Serge Gnabry before converting.
Bayern host Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on 18 March, holding a 3-0 advantage.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 17Boateng
- 27Alaba
- 19Davies
- 32Kimmich
- 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 85minsSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 85'minutes
- 22Gnabry
- 25Müller
- 10CoutinhoSubstituted forHernándezat 85'minutes
- 35ZirkzeeSubstituted forGoretzkaat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Odriozola
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 11Cuisance
- 16Dajaku
- 18Goretzka
- 21Hernández
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
Augsburg
- 1Luthe
- 32Framberger
- 6Gouweleeuw
- 18JedvajSubstituted forUduokhaiat 80'minutes
- 22Borduchi
- 8Khedira
- 10Baier
- 23Richter
- 29LöwenSubstituted forFinnbogasonat 76'minutes
- 31MaxSubstituted forVargasat 67'minutes
- 7Niederlechner
Substitutes
- 2Lichtsteiner
- 5Suchy
- 9Córdova
- 16Vargas
- 19Uduokhai
- 21Koubek
- 25Gruezo
- 27Finnbogason
- 28Hahn
- Referee:
- Bibiana Steinhaus
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, FC Augsburg 0.
Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Baier (FC Augsburg).
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg).
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, FC Augsburg 0. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Offside, FC Augsburg. Raphael Framberger tries a through ball, but Florian Niederlechner is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alphonso Davies with a cross.
Attempt missed. Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raphael Framberger with a cross.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Thiago.
Booking
Thiago (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Lucas Hernández replaces Philippe Coutinho.
Foul by Thiago (FC Bayern München).
Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ruben Vargas with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Felix Uduokhai replaces Tin Jedvaj.
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.
Attempt blocked. Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alfred Finnbogason.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Alfred Finnbogason replaces Eduard Löwen.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alphonso Davies following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw.
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a through ball following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka replaces Joshua Zirkzee.
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba.
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Augsburg. Ruben Vargas replaces Philipp Max.
Attempt saved. Joshua Zirkzee (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw.
Offside, FC Augsburg. Eduard Löwen tries a through ball, but Florian Niederlechner is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Joshua Zirkzee (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thiago following a corner.