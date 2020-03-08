German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich2Augsburg0

Bayern Munich 2-0 Augsburg: Champions restore four-point lead

Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich are top of the Bundesliga and remain in both the Champions League and German Cup

Champions Bayern Munich restored their four-point advantage at the top of the Bundesliga with victory over Augsburg.

Thomas Muller put the hosts ahead in the second half courtesy of a superbly controlled volley.

They sealed victory through Leon Goretzka in injury time after the Germany midfielder exchanged passes with Serge Gnabry before converting.

Bayern host Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on 18 March, holding a 3-0 advantage.

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 17Boateng
  • 27Alaba
  • 19Davies
  • 32Kimmich
  • 6Thiago AlcántaraBooked at 85minsSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 85'minutes
  • 22Gnabry
  • 25Müller
  • 10CoutinhoSubstituted forHernándezat 85'minutes
  • 35ZirkzeeSubstituted forGoretzkaat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Odriozola
  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 11Cuisance
  • 16Dajaku
  • 18Goretzka
  • 21Hernández
  • 24Tolisso
  • 26Ulreich

Augsburg

  • 1Luthe
  • 32Framberger
  • 6Gouweleeuw
  • 18JedvajSubstituted forUduokhaiat 80'minutes
  • 22Borduchi
  • 8Khedira
  • 10Baier
  • 23Richter
  • 29LöwenSubstituted forFinnbogasonat 76'minutes
  • 31MaxSubstituted forVargasat 67'minutes
  • 7Niederlechner

Substitutes

  • 2Lichtsteiner
  • 5Suchy
  • 9Córdova
  • 16Vargas
  • 19Uduokhai
  • 21Koubek
  • 25Gruezo
  • 27Finnbogason
  • 28Hahn
Referee:
Bibiana Steinhaus
Attendance:
75,000

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamAugsburg
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home18
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, FC Bayern München 2, FC Augsburg 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 2, FC Augsburg 0.

Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Baier (FC Augsburg).

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg).

Goal!

Goal! FC Bayern München 2, FC Augsburg 0. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

Offside, FC Augsburg. Raphael Framberger tries a through ball, but Florian Niederlechner is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alphonso Davies with a cross.

Attempt missed. Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raphael Framberger with a cross.

Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.

Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ruben Vargas (FC Augsburg).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Thiago.

Booking

Thiago (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Lucas Hernández replaces Philippe Coutinho.

Foul by Thiago (FC Bayern München).

Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Alfred Finnbogason (FC Augsburg) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ruben Vargas with a cross following a corner.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Felix Uduokhai replaces Tin Jedvaj.

Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Alphonso Davies.

Attempt blocked. Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Florian Niederlechner (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alfred Finnbogason.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Alfred Finnbogason replaces Eduard Löwen.

Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alphonso Davies following a corner.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw.

Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a cross.

Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a through ball following a fast break.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka replaces Joshua Zirkzee.

Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Alaba.

Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Jérôme Boateng.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Augsburg. Ruben Vargas replaces Philipp Max.

Attempt saved. Joshua Zirkzee (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jeffrey Gouweleeuw.

Offside, FC Augsburg. Eduard Löwen tries a through ball, but Florian Niederlechner is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Joshua Zirkzee (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thiago following a corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 8th March 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich25174473264755
2B Dortmund25156468333551
3RB Leipzig25148362263650
4B Leverkusen25145645301547
5B Mgladbach24144647291846
6Schalke2591063336-337
7Wolfsburg259973430436
8Freiburg2510693435-136
9Hoffenheim25105103543-835
10Köln24102123843-532
11Union Berlin2593133241-930
12Frankfurt2484123841-328
13Hertha Berlin2577113248-1628
14Augsburg2576123652-1627
15Mainz2582153352-1926
16Düsseldorf2557132649-2322
17Werder Bremen2446142755-2818
18Paderborn2544173054-2416
View full German Bundesliga table

