Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane's side suffer shock loss
Real Madrid sustained a shock defeat at Real Betis to hand the initiative to Barcelona in the La Liga title race.
Barca had beaten Real Sociedad 1-0 on Saturday to go two points clear and Zinedine Zidane's side were unable to respond with a victory of their own.
They fell behind to Sidnei's stunning strike into the top corner, but levelled via Karim Benzema's penalty.
Ex-Barcelona forward Cristian Tello was Betis' match winner, stroking in on 82 minutes.
The Betis substitute broke clear and coolly slide the ball past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as the hosts picked up only their eighth victory of the season to move up to 12th, eight points clear of the relegation zone.
Rubi's team looked far from a side struggling at the wrong end of the table, causing Real Madrid all sorts of problems as Marc Bartra somehow headed over from six yards out with the whole goal to aim at.
Veteran winger Joaquin went round Courtois and looked to be slipping the ball into an empty net but was denied by Luka Modric's goal-saving interception on the line.
The Belgium international goalkeeper also made a stunning save to tip Nabil Fekir's thunderous, first-time strike over the crossbar.
After taking the lead through Sidnei's superb effort, the goalscorer went from hero to villain by bringing down Marcelo inside the area and allowing Benzema to equalise.
The winner came courtesy of Benzema's loose pass which was picked off by Andres Guardado, who popped the ball off for Tello and he made no mistake.
Real Madrid pushed for the equaliser but Ferland Mendy's curling shot was brilliant tipped onto the crossbar by Joel Robles' flying save and Benzema curled narrowly wide in the 95th minute.
Line-ups
Real Betis
- 1Robles
- 22Leite de Souza Junior
- 5Bartra
- 12da Silva Júnior
- 15Moreno LoperaSubstituted forPedrazaat 77'minutesSubstituted forPedrazaat 77'minutes
- 17Sánchez RodríguezSubstituted forTelloat 66'minutesSubstituted forTelloat 66'minutes
- 32GonzálezSubstituted forRodríguezat 73'minutesSubstituted forRodríguezat 73'minutes
- 18GuardadoBooked at 74mins
- 10Canales
- 8Fekir
- 16Morón
Substitutes
- 6Pedraza
- 9Iglesias
- 11Tello
- 13Martín Fernández
- 21Rodríguez
- 23Mandi
- 24Aleñá
Real Madrid
- 13Courtois
- 3Militão
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12MarceloBooked at 55minsSubstituted forMendyat 59'minutes
- 17Vázquez
- 14Casemiro
- 10ModricSubstituted forValverdeat 79'minutes
- 25Vinícius Júnior
- 8KroosSubstituted forMarianoat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 23Mendy
- 1Areola
- 11Bale
- 15Valverde
- 16Rodríguez
- 23Mendy
- 24Mariano
- 27Rodrygo
- Referee:
- José Luis González González
- Attendance:
- 51,521
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Betis 2, Real Madrid 1.
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Attempt saved. Mariano (Real Madrid) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Eder Militão with a cross.
Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Alfonso Pedraza.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Alfonso Pedraza (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Real Madrid. Sergio Ramos tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) with an attempt from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Sidnei.
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Real Betis 2, Real Madrid 1. Cristian Tello (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrés Guardado.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sidnei (Real Betis).
Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).
Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Luka Modric.
Attempt missed. Emerson (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alfonso Pedraza.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Alfonso Pedraza replaces Álex Moreno.
Attempt missed. Mariano (Real Madrid) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Attempt missed. Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergio Canales.
Attempt blocked. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Booking
Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrés Guardado (Real Betis).
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Guido Rodríguez replaces Edgar González.
Attempt saved. Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mariano.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano replaces Toni Kroos.
Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).
Álex Moreno (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Cristian Tello replaces Joaquín.
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Real Betis. Nabil Fekir tries a through ball, but Loren Morón is caught offside.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Luka Modric.