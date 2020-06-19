Everton v Liverpool
-
- From the section Premier League
TEAM NEWS
Everton have a raft of injuries in midfield, with Morgan Schneiderlin, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph ruled out.
Defender Yerry Mina and winger Theo Walcott are also sidelined but Andre Gomes is available.
Liverpool have no new injury concerns, with goalkeeper Alisson fit after a hip problem.
Forward Mohamed Salah and full-back Andy Robertson are expected to feature after overcoming fitness concerns.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
I am expecting Liverpool to be the team trying to set the pace but it is optimistic to expect the kind of performance that has put them so far clear at the top of the table.
As good as the Reds' front three are, they are only brilliant when they are really sharp and I don't think they will be.
I would not be surprised if Everton are cautious, play three at the back and sit in a little bit - they don't want to get torn apart - so because of all that I can see it being a close game.
But the way Liverpool's season has gone so far, I am still going to go with them to find a way of winning. We already know they are capable of doing that when they are not at their best.
Prediction: 0-1
Lawro's full predictions v Sports Team drummer Al Greenwood
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- The Reds can equal their longest top-flight unbeaten streak versus a single opponent of 19 matches.
- Liverpool are unbeaten in 21 matches against Everton in all competitions (W11, D10), a record run without defeat for either club in this fixture.
- Everton have not won the second league Merseyside derby of a season since 1987-88, a 1-0 victory at Goodison Park.
Everton
- Everton have gone three league matches without a win, but they are unbeaten at home in the past seven league games (W4, D3).
- Their tally of 18 points under Carlo Ancelotti has only been bettered by Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United during the same period.
- Ancelotti (Real Madrid, Napoli) has won all three competitive home matches as a manager versus Jurgen Klopp (Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool), by an aggregate score of 6-0.
- Everton are one short of becoming the first club to concede 2,500 top-flight home goals.
- Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored eight goals in 11 Premier League appearances under Ancelotti.
Liverpool
- Liverpool's defeat at Watford in their most recent Premier League away fixture ended a run of eight successive victories on the road.
- They could lose four successive away matches in all competitions for the first time since April 2012 under Kenny Dalglish.
- Their record of 27 wins, one draw and one defeat is the best by any club after 29 matches in the history of the top five European leagues.
- The Reds require 19 points out of a possible 27 to break Manchester City's top-flight record tally of 100.
- Liverpool have conceded six goals in their last three league fixtures, following a run of letting in just one in 11 matches.
- Divock Origi has scored five goals in seven games against Everton in all competitions. He needs one goal to draw level with Robbie Fowler's Merseyside derby total of six.
- Roberto Firmino has failed to score in any of his nine Merseyside derby appearances in all competitions.