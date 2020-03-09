Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Scotland, Leverkusen, Gilmour, Barisic

Israel are ready to ask Uefa to postpone their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final with Scotland at Hampden on 26 March, with the visitors' preparations disrupted by coronavirus, with head coach Andreas Herzog in self-isolation. (Scottish Daily Mail - print edition)

Rangers' Europa League last 16 tie with Bayer Leverkusen could be cancelled due to fears about the spread of coronavirus, according to Germany's health minster (Scottish Sun).

Meanwhile, Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky says they will not be taking Rangers lightly in their Europa League tie. (Daily Record)

Tottenham are keen to recruit a left-back this summer and have targeted £22m-rated Borna Barisic, the 27-year-old Croatian currently with Rangers(90 min).

Rangers stand to gain a windfall from the progression of Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, after the 18-year-old's switch from Ibrox in 2017 (Scottish Sun)

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara hopes Sunday's win against Ross County will silence a few critics after a poor recent domestic run (Daily Record).