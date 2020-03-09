Truro City's 'courage' is praised in 1-1 draw with Taunton Town

Former Plymouth Argyle captain Paul Wotton has been Truro City's manager since the summer

Truro City manager Paul Wotton has praised the courage his side showed as they drew 1-1 with rivals Taunton Town to stay top of the Southern Premier League South.

Former Truro player Ryan Brett gave the visitors an early lead.

But Tyler Harvey equalised for City in difficult conditions at Treyew Road.

"I thought their courage to play football in a howling wind and their bravery to get on the ball and move it and pass was immense," Wotton said.

The draw keeps Wotton's side a point clear of second-placed Chesham United with two games in hand.

"There's two forms of courage in football - there's sticking your head in and getting cut and all that, which is easy and anyone can do that," Wotton added to BBC Radio Cornwall.

"But the courage and bravery to go and get on the ball on a tough surface in difficult conditions, I thought was incredible.

"It was a derby game, there was a bit of needle to it, a lot of people knew each other from both teams."