Matt Taylor: Exeter City must not become 'nearly men' in League Two promotion fight

Matt Taylor's side have won 18 of their 37 league games this season

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says his side must not become "nearly men" as they aim to secure automatic promotion from League Two.

The Grecians lost 3-1 at Walsall and have gone four league games without a win - a run that has seen the side drop out of the top three.

City went behind early on and had a goal disallowed with the score at 1-1.

"People can hype up the external pressures, but nothing's changed from our point of view," Taylor said.

"Every game's an opportunity and I can fully accept losing games of football, but I will not accept us losing the first half in the manner we did.

"Second half, I thought our performance was pretty good," he told BBC Radio Devon.

Exeter were second in the table, level on points with leaders Swindon, after their last win against Macclesfield on 15 February.

But two draws and two losses since then has seen them slip to fourth place, three points behind fierce local rivals Plymouth Argyle, who are third.

"I don't want us to be nearly men, I want us to get over the line," said 38-year-old Taylor.

"There's a line in front of you, step forward as you have to get over it."

He added: "The biggest pressure is probably playing and staying in the team.

"The moment I look at people and they've taken a backwards step and started to, not hide a little bit, but fray away from the real action then I'll have to change it.

"The problem is I don't want to change it as they've done it throughout the season and been excellent, I shouldn't have to change it.

"I'm not looking to change it, I'm just looking at more belief that they can execute it."