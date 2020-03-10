Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jordan Henderson fit for Champions League second leg
European Football
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is fit to return for their Champions League last 16 second leg with Atletico Madrid at Anfield.
The midfielder has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in the first leg - which Atletico won 1-0.
Goalkeeper Alisson is out with a hip injury for the defending champions.
"Not a lot of the Atletico players have played at Anfield before and that is what we want to use," explained Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
"Our crowd will be our advantage and we have to use it with the performance on the pitch.
"It has to be exceptional because they defend deep and have counter-attack threat. Each player can be dangerous.
"I have the highest respect for them but there are always ways and we have to find them tomorrow night. We have to show we have really learned from the first game."
Liverpool have lost three of their past five games in all competitions - more than the rest of the season combined.
But Saturday's 2-1 comeback win over Bournemouth has taken them to within two wins - or two Manchester City defeats - of the Premier League title.
City play Arsenal in the league at the same time as Liverpool's tie.
"Our full focus is on our game," added Reds left-back Andy Robertson - who is fit after missing the Bournemouth game through injury.
"We can't affect anything that's going on over in Manchester tomorrow night.
"If we win here, that's all that matters. Of course, if we get one step closer if they do drop points then so be it. But one eye won't be on that game, it's a different competition - it's the Champions League and we know it's do or die."
Atletico have only won three of their previous 11 games in all competitions and sit outside the Champions League places in La Liga.
MATCH FACTS
- Liverpool have never lost against Atletico Madrid at Anfield in two previous European meetings, drawing 1-1 in the Champions League group stage in 2008-09 and winning 2-1 in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final in 2009-10.
- Seven of Atletico's 13 visits to England have ended as draws (W2 D7 L4), with Los Colchoneros unbeaten in their last four matches there (W1 D3) since that Liverpool defeat in April 2010.
- On each of the last two occasions Liverpool have lost away from home in the first leg of a Champions League knockout match, they have progressed to the next round - against Chelsea and Barcelona in the semi-finals in 2006-07 and 2018-19.
- Atletico have progressed from four of their five previous Champions League knockout ties when winning the first leg, failing only in last season's last 16 tie against Juventus (2-0 first leg, 0-3 second leg).
- Jurgen Klopp is yet to lose a home Champions League game with Liverpool (W11 D4).
- If Liverpool go out, it would be the first time since a run of four seasons between 2004-05 and 2007-08 that the Champions League holders have failed to go beyond the last 16 in consecutive seasons, with Real Madrid having going out at this stage last season against Ajax.
- Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been directly involved in seven goals in five Champions League knockout appearances at Anfield (three goals, four assists), averaging a goal or assist every 54 minutes.
- Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak has conceded only 37 goals in his first 49 Champions League appearances; the record for fewest goals conceded by a goalkeeper in his first 50 appearances is held by Dida (35), followed by Victor Valdes (38).