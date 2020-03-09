Southend & Macclesfield given EFL charge for failing to pay players

Southend United and Macclesfield Town have both been charged with misconduct by the English Football League for failing to pay their players on time.

League One Southend face another charge for fielding an ineligible player in their game with Lincoln on 1 February.

Macclesfield have also been referred to an independent disciplinary commission, having already been charged for failing to fulfil two fixtures this season.

The League Two side were docked six points by the EFL in December.

If found guilty, the two clubs could face a fine, points deduction or even withdrawal of their league membership.

Sol Campbell's Southend are under a transfer embargo because of an unpaid £668,000 tax bill - with a further month "stacked up behind" - which will be owed by 11 March.

It is the second time they have been charged by the EFL for non-payment of wages this season, having paid players their December wages late.

The Shrimpers are 22nd in League One, 16 points from safety.

February was the fourth time this season Macclesfield have paid players' salaries late, resulting in the charge for failing to adhere to contracts.

The Silkmen are eight points above bottom side Stevenage, with only League Two's bottom club to be relegated this season because of Bury's expulsion from the EFL.

