Jude Bellingham: Birmingham teenager takes Man Utd training ground tour

Jude Bellingham has played 35 games for Birmingham this season, scoring four goals

Birmingham City's teenage midfielder Jude Bellingham made a visit to Manchester United's Carrington training ground on Monday.

Bellingham, 16, has attracted interest from clubs domestically and abroad, including United and Borussia Dortmund.

Blues have expressed the hope that they can keep Bellingham, who is not allowed to sign a professional contract until June, when he turns 17.

However, that seems unlikely given the status of the interested clubs.

The England Under-17 international became Birmingham's youngest player when he made his debut for them in August.

Dortmund, in particular, are hoping to use England international Jadon Sancho as an example of the development Bellingham could make if he moved to the Bundesliga.

Sancho left Manchester City for Germany at the age of 17, and has since won 11 England caps and scored 31 goals in 89 matches for Dortmund.

Bellingham was pictured leaving Carrington with his parents and United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward departed shortly afterwards.