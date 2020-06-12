Spanish La Liga
Valencia0Levante0

Valencia v Levante

Line-ups

Valencia

  • 13Cillessen
  • 25Florenzi
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 33Guillamón
  • 14Gayà
  • 8Soler
  • 10Parejo
  • 17Coquelin
  • 7Gonçalo Guedes
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 22Gómez

Substitutes

  • 1Doménech
  • 2Correia
  • 3Costa
  • 4Mangala
  • 9Gameiro
  • 11Cheryshev
  • 15Vallejo Galván
  • 16Lee
  • 18Wass
  • 20Torres
  • 23Sobrino
  • 32Jiménez

Levante

  • 13Fernández
  • 20Miramón
  • 15Postigo
  • 14Nunes Vezo
  • 19Clerc
  • 16Rochina
  • 17Vukcevic
  • 24Campaña
  • 10Bardhi
  • 11Morales
  • 9Martí

Substitutes

  • 1Ruiz Ojeda
  • 3García Aranda
  • 4Suárez Pier
  • 5Radoja
  • 6Duarte
  • 7León
  • 8Santos Fortes
  • 18González
  • 21Mayoral
  • 22Melero
  • 23Andújar Moreno
  • 36Martínez
Referee:
Javier Alberola Rojas

Match Stats

Home TeamValenciaAway TeamLevante
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

Attempt saved. Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

Foul by Rúben Vezo (Levante).

Maxi Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Carlos Clerc (Levante) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).

Rúben Vezo (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).

Attempt blocked. Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxi Gómez.

Offside, Valencia. Daniel Parejo tries a through ball, but Mouctar Diakhaby is caught offside.

Foul by Roger Martí (Levante).

Hugo Guillamón (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rubén Rochina (Levante).

Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Roger Martí (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Enis Bardhi.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona27184563313258
2Real Madrid27168349193056
3Sevilla27138639291047
4Real Sociedad27144945331246
5Getafe27137737251246
6Atl Madrid271112431211045
7Valencia2711973839-142
8Villarreal27115114438638
9Granada27115113332138
10Ath Bilbao2791082923637
11Osasuna2781093438-434
12Real Betis2789103843-533
13Levante27103143240-833
14Alavés2788112937-832
15Real Valladolid27611102333-1029
16Eibar2776142741-1427
17Celta Vigo27511112234-1226
18Mallorca2774162844-1625
19Leganés2758142139-1823
20Espanyol2748152346-2320
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories