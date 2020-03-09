Transfer rumours: Grealish, Bellingham, Lingard, Willian, Zakaria, Aguero

Manchester United are planning a £100m summer move for Aston Villa's English midfielder Jack Grealish, 24, and Birmingham's 16-year-old English prodigy Jude Bellingham. (Star)

England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 27, is set to be sold by Manchester United this summer. (Goal)

Chelsea's Brazilian winger Willian, 31, admits he does not know where his future lies, with his contract up at the end of the season and talks over a new deal at an impasse. (Evening Standard)

Willian's wife Vanessa Martins has suggested that her husband may be on the brink of ending his seven-year stint at Chelsea. (Mirror)

Manchester United are leading the chase for Borussia Monchengladbach and Switzerland defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria, 23. (Star)

Manchester City remain confident Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, 31, their all-time record goalscorer, will not seek a move this summer, despite a pending Champions League ban. (Evening Standard)

Barcelona want to commit Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 27, to a new contract and are confident of doing so despite interest from other teams, including Chelsea. (Sport)

Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has suggested that he would be interested in buying Newcastle. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Inter Milan could bring in Bournemouth's Bosnian goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, 32, currently on loan at AC Milan, as deputy to Slovenian Samir Handanovic, 35, next season. (La Repubblica, via Sempre Inter)

Real Madrid's former Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, the 27-year-old Belgium international, is a major doubt for his club's next two games - including the Champions League last-16 second leg with Manchester City - because of an adductor muscle injury in his left leg. (ESPN)

Leeds have joined Southampton in wanting to sign Oxford's English defender Rob Dickie, 24. (Football Insider)

Arsenal remain interested in Paris St-German and France left-back Layvin Kurzawa, 27. (France Football, via Sport Witness)

Borussia Dortmund's German midfielder Emre Can, 26, has revealed that he turned down offers from three Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, out of loyalty for his former club Liverpool. (Mail)

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial, 24, says he is focused on a spot in France's Euro 2020 squad, but only after he has helped his club achieve Champions League qualification this season. (RMC Sport, in French)