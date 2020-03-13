Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 13 March

Championship Conference

Caernarfon Town v The New Saints; 19:45 GMT: Caernarfon are fifth after victory over Newtown last Friday, ending a run of nine games without a win. New Saints have gone four games without a win and remain four points behind leaders Connah's Quay. Caernarfon won 1-0 when the sides met at the Oval during phase one.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Newtown; 19:45 GMT: Connah's Quay were denied a win at Bala last weekend but as New Saints could only draw as well, they remain four points clear at the top of the Cymru Premier. Newtown, who have lost their last two games, are sixth in the table. Nomads won November's phase one fixture, 3-1.

Play-off Conference

Aberystwyth Town v Carmarthen Town; 19:45 GMT: Carmarthen's two-match unbeaten run was ended by bottom of the table Airbus and Kris O'Leary's side are back in the bottom two. Ninth-placed Aberystwyth are eight points behind Cardiff Met and Cefn Druids. Aber won 3-2 at Park Avenue during phase one.

Saturday, 14 March

Championship Conference

Barry Town United v Bala Town; 16:30 GMT: Barry, in fourth spot, are without a win in three games and are seven points behind third placed Bala Town, who are unbeaten in four games. The sides drew 2-2 in the last meeting at Jenner Park last August during the first half of the season.

Play-off Conference

Airbus UK Broughton v Penybont; 14:30 GMT: Both sides secured vital wins last weekend as they bid to escape relegation. Airbus won for the first time since October with a 3-1 victory at Carmarthen, although they remain bottom. Penybont moved out of the bottom two with victory over Cardiff Met. Penybont won 2-1 at Airbus in November.

Cardiff Met v Cefn Druids; 17:15 GMT: Cardiff Met and Cefn Druids are level on points in the battle for the play-off spot, with The Archers in seventh spot on goal difference. Met won 2-1 at Cyncoed in November courtesy of goals from Chris Baker and Elliot Evans.

BetVictor Southern Premier South

Saturday, 14 March

Taunton Town v Merthyr Town; 15:00 GMT

FAW Women's Cup Semi-finals

Sunday, 15 March

Connah's Quay Nomads v Swansea City; 14:00 GMT

Cardiff City FC v Abergavenny; 14:00 GMT