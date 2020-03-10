Pinatar Cup
N Ireland Wom19:30Scotland
Venue: Pinatar Arena, Spain

Northern Ireland women v Scotland women

Line-ups

N Ireland Wom

  • 1Burns
  • 7McCarron
  • 5Nelson
  • 3Vance
  • 6Hutton
  • 4Robson
  • 10Furness
  • 16McMaster
  • 20Mckenna
  • 9Magill
  • 11Wade

Substitutes

  • 2Newborough
  • 8Callaghan
  • 12Crooks
  • 13Burrows
  • 14Finnegan
  • 15Maxwell
  • 17Howe
  • 18Bell
  • 19McGuinness

Scotland

  • 12Lynn
  • 6Boyle
  • 4Corsie
  • 15Howard
  • 5Docherty
  • 17Grant
  • 20Graham
  • 16Murray
  • 19Thomas
  • 23Arnot
  • 22Cuthbert

Substitutes

  • 1Alexander
  • 3Mitchell
  • 7Lauder
  • 9Weir
  • 10Crichton
  • 13Ross
  • 14Muir
  • 21Fife
  • 24Kerr
  • 25Godfrey

Tuesday 10th March 2020

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland22004046
2Iceland32012116
3Ukraine Women31024403
4N Ireland Wom200205-50
