Northern Ireland women v Scotland women
Line-ups
N Ireland Wom
- 1Burns
- 7McCarron
- 5Nelson
- 3Vance
- 6Hutton
- 4Robson
- 10Furness
- 16McMaster
- 20Mckenna
- 9Magill
- 11Wade
Substitutes
- 2Newborough
- 8Callaghan
- 12Crooks
- 13Burrows
- 14Finnegan
- 15Maxwell
- 17Howe
- 18Bell
- 19McGuinness
Scotland
- 12Lynn
- 6Boyle
- 4Corsie
- 15Howard
- 5Docherty
- 17Grant
- 20Graham
- 16Murray
- 19Thomas
- 23Arnot
- 22Cuthbert
Substitutes
- 1Alexander
- 3Mitchell
- 7Lauder
- 9Weir
- 10Crichton
- 13Ross
- 14Muir
- 21Fife
- 24Kerr
- 25Godfrey
Match report to follow.