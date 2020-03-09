Billy Gilmour: Midfielder to be selected for Scotland U21s but could join senior squad

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour draws praise from Match of the Day pundits

Billy Gilmour is expected to be selected for Scotland Under-21s on Tuesday - but could still be included in the senior squad for the Euro 2020 play-offs.

Midfielder Gilmour, 18, has started Chelsea's past two games, with manager Frank Lampard calling him "incredible".

However that impact will not necessarily earn him a first Scotland summons, with head coach Steve Clarke content to leave him with the 21s while he considers whether to include him for the semi-final with Israel on 26 March.

Clarke is expected to name his squad for the Hampden game - and a potential play-off final with Norway or Serbia on 31 March - early next week.

In the meantime, Gilmour will be named in Scot Gemmill's squad for the Euro Under-21 Championship qualifiers with Croatia and Greece on the same dates.