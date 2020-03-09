Ben Davies: Tottenham Hotspur defender may be fit for Wales friendlies

Ben Davies signed a new five-year deal at Tottenham in July 2019

Wales have been boosted by news that Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies could be fit for the upcoming friendlies against Austria and USA.

Ryan Giggs' team face Austria at Swansea's Liberty Stadium on 27 March before taking on the Americans in Cardiff three days later.

Davies, 26, has picked up a hamstring injury but Jose Mourinho does not expect him to be sidelined for long.

"Ben - one week, two weeks," the Spurs manager said.

Davies missed Tottenham's Premier League draw at Burnley last weekend and has not travelled to Germany for the Champions League meeting with RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

The former Swansea City left-back was out for almost three months with an ankle problem before returning to action in Spurs' 3-2 win at Aston Villa on 16 February.

Davies, who has 52 caps, has made only 13 club appearances so far this season.

Wales are set to be without injured Bournemouth duo Chris Mepham and David Brooks for this month's friendlies, while key midfielder Joe Allen has been ruled out until next season after rupturing his Achilles.