Coronavirus: Olympiakos v Wolves in Europa League behind closed doors

Wolves' Europa League last-16 first-leg match at Olympiakos on Thursday will be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Greek government announced on Sunday that all professional sports events for the next two weeks will be played without spectators.

On Monday, Uefa confirmed it was the case for this fixture. Wolves had sold 1,000 tickets for the match.

Uefa has joined the Premier League in banning pre-match handshakes.

"Unfortunately, the decision has now been confirmed and all parties must submit to the official ruling imposed by the relevant Greek authorities," said a Wolves statement.

"We share the disappointment of all of our supporters who will be affected by this decision, and can confirm that all match ticket refunds will be processed over the next 48 hours."

It was also confirmed that Sevilla v Roma in the Europa League on Thursday will be played behind closed doors.

Also on Monday, officials in Italy announced that all sport was to be suspended until at least 3 April because of coronavirus.