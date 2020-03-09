Pinatar Cup: Northern Ireland complete Murcia campaign with Scotland game

Northern Ireland were beaten 4-0 in their last meeting with Scotland in 2015

Northern Ireland women end their Pinatar Cup campaign in Murcia on Tuesday with a game against Scotland who have already won the competition.

Kenny Shiels' Northern Irish were beaten 1-0 by Iceland in their opener last Wednesday before falling to a 4-0 thumping by Ukraine on Saturday.

Scotland followed their 3-0 win over Ukraine with a 1-0 success over Iceland on Saturday.

Northern Ireland boss Shiels is without a win in six games in charge.

The tournament is a warm-up for Northern Ireland's Euro 2021 qualifier against Belarus on 14 April.

Scotland last met Northern Ireland in 2015 when they Scots earned a 4-0 success.

Jane Ross and Caroline Weir both scored two goals that day and they will be available to Scotland manager Shelley Kerr on Tuesday.

Tuesday's game has a 19:30 GMT kick-off and will be live on BBC Alba.