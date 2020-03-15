National League
Barnet19:45Barrow
Venue: The Hive Stadium

Barnet P-P Barrow

Tuesday's National League game between Barnet and Barrow has been postponed as both clubs have players self-isolating because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Barnet statement said they have four members of staff "expressing symptoms" and the rest of their squad were self-isolating as a precautionary measure.

Six of the 12 scheduled National League [NL] fixtures on Saturday went ahead.

The NL's decision to play on came after Friday's suspension of all elite British football to at least 3 April.

A statement from league leaders Barrow said: "The priority of both Barrow AFC and Barnet FC is the health and well-being of our players, staff and supporters - this decision has been made with that firmly in mind."

Fans who had purchased tickets for Tuesday's game at the Hive are being offered refunds.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 17th March 2020

  • BarnetBarnet19:45BarrowBarrow
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • EastleighEastleigh19:45DoverDover Athletic
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United19:45FyldeAFC Fylde
  • TorquayTorquay United19:45Notts CountyNotts County

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow37217968392970
2Harrogate37199961441766
3Notts County381712961382363
4Yeovil371791161441760
5Boreham Wood371612955401560
6Halifax37177135049158
7Stockport391610135154-358
8Solihull Moors3815101348371155
9Hartlepool391413125650655
10Woking381510135055-555
11Barnet351412952421054
12Dover38159144949054
13Bromley381410145752552
14Sutton United381214124742550
15Torquay36146165661-548
16Aldershot391210174355-1246
17Eastleigh371113134355-1246
18Dag & Red371111154044-444
19Chesterfield381111165565-1044
20Wrexham371110164649-343
21Ebbsfleet391012174768-2142
22Maidenhead United38125214458-1441
23Fylde37912164460-1639
24Chorley38414203165-3426
View full National League table

