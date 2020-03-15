Barnet P-P Barrow

Tuesday's National League game between Barnet and Barrow has been postponed as both clubs have players self-isolating because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Barnet statement said they have four members of staff "expressing symptoms" and the rest of their squad were self-isolating as a precautionary measure.

Six of the 12 scheduled National League [NL] fixtures on Saturday went ahead.

The NL's decision to play on came after Friday's suspension of all elite British football to at least 3 April.

A statement from league leaders Barrow said: "The priority of both Barrow AFC and Barnet FC is the health and well-being of our players, staff and supporters - this decision has been made with that firmly in mind."

Fans who had purchased tickets for Tuesday's game at the Hive are being offered refunds.