Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Tavernier, Scotland, Griffiths, Hibernian, Aberdeen

Rangers captain James Tavernier has been put in a moon boot to give him the best possible chance of being fit in time for Thursday's Europa League last-16 match with Bayer Leverkusen (Daily Record).

The Scottish FA does not expect the national team's Euro 2020 play-off final with Israel to be postponed, with the governing body feeling no alternative date exists for the fixture. (The Times - subscription required)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths used a fitness specialist in England to get back to his best, according to former Scotland and Livingston teammate Robert Snodgrass. (Daily Record)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been included in Carlos Quieroz's 34-man Columbia training squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, as he hopes to represent his country at the Copa America finals this summer. (Daily Record - print edition)

Hearts head coach Daniel Stendel has pleaded with Scottish football authorities to ensure the season finishes and they are not sent straight down amid discussions about the appropriate response to the Coronavirus crisis. (Scotsman)

Martin Boyle has delivered a withering assessment of Hibernian's defeat by Aberdeen, admitting Jack Ross's players "just gave up" after Adam Jackson's own goal had hauled the Dons level (Edinburgh Evening News).

Long-serving defender Andrew Considine has laughed off calls from Aberdeen fans to have a statue of him erected outside Pittodrie (Press and Journal -print edition).