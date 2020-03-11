Hearts: St Mirren showdown a game Tynecastle side dare not lose

Daniel Stendel described the clash with St Mirren as a "must not lose"

Scottish Premiership: St Mirren v Hearts Venue: Simple Digital Arena, Paisley Date: Wednesday, 11 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Marooned at the bottom of the Premiership. Over 400 days since they last won back-to-back league games. Time running out.

Wednesday night's relegation scrap in Paisley against St Mirren could scarcely be more important for Hearts.

Win, and they'll move off the foot of the table. Lose, and they have eight games to save themselves from the drop.

Head coach Daniel Stendel said his side simply "must not lose".

There have been signs of life at Tynecastle in recent weeks with wins against Rangers and rivals Hibernian, so can they continue the momentum?

BBC Scotland takes a look at what's at stake for Hearts, and whether recent improvements might carry them to victory.

Why is it so important?

Quite simply, defeat would leave Hearts four points adrift in the automatic relegation spot and six behind Ross County in the safety of 10th, which avoids the play-off.

They would then have eight games to save themselves from a second relegation in eight seasons and all the financial consequences that come with it.

As an illustration, Dundee United's revenue fell 21% upon demotion to the Championship in 2017.

Chairman Ann Budge said in December that "the majority" of players' contracts do contain relegation clauses, and further cuts to one of the largest playing budgets in Scotland would be inevitable in the event of relegation.

There is a lot at stake, but Stendel believes his squad are up to the challenge.

"Can we handle it? Why not? The pressure in the last week was high and in the next week it will also be high, and against St Mirren," the German said.

"I feel that after the last week we are in a good situation. We have stabilised in the last few weeks but we need to go forward."

Bottom-six woes concerning

A major problem for Hearts this season has been their inability to beat their fellow bottom-half sides, which will be fatal should it continue, particularly when the league splits at the start of April.

They have the worst record in the league against the current bottom six, with just nine points taken in 13 games against St Johnstone, Kilmarnock, Ross County, Hamilton and St Mirren. The Paisley side have taken 17 points from 12 of the equivalent fixtures.

In fact, Jim Goodwin's men are the only one of those teams Hearts have managed to beat in the league all season, with their other three victories coming against Hibernian, twice, and Rangers.

The team seems to perform better in the perceived big games when the atmosphere is febrile, but they desperately need to match the intensity against the so-called smaller sides.

But have they turned a corner?

The bottom line is Hearts have won just two league games since Stendel took charge of the team for the first time on 14 December, as many as they managed under Craig Levein and then caretaker boss Austin MacPhee, who both won once each.

However, there have been signs of improvement in recent weeks, with the Scottish Cup win against Rangers followed by derby victory at Hibs and a draw with third-place Motherwell.

Their defence in particular has become more sturdy, with Stendel speaking recently of his decision to rein in his initial high-intensity attacking style - and it seems to have worked. Michael Smith has moved back from central midfield to right-back, with Sean Clare playing further up the pitch.

Having conceded 13 goals in just four games at the start of February, defenders Clevid Dikamona, in for the injured John Souttar, Craig Halkett, Smith and Aaron Hickey were outstanding in limiting chances for both Rangers and Hibs.

Stendel emphasised the need for that to continue against St Mirren.

"What we have done in the last few games is good and I want to keep this," he said.

"It's a big game for both teams. When we played like we did in our last games and especially our defensive display, I think we will get the chance to win this game."